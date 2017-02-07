Aguero eager to prove he has a future at Man. City

Man. City striker Sergio Aguero (left) tussles for the ball with Danny Rose, of Tottenham.

Sergio Aguero is determined to prove to Manchester City his future remains at the club.

The prolific striker suggested he felt he may have some convincing to do in the remainder of the season after being named among the substitutes for a second successive Premier League game on Sunday.

New signing Gabriel Jesus led the line in his place and stole the show with both goals, including the last-gasp winner, as City beat Swansea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero said: “In three years my contract is up, that’s why I say I’m happy at the club.

“In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay, of course.”

The prospect of Aguero leaving in the summer was immediately dismissed by City, who are adamant they want to the Argentinian to stay.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract extension earlier in the campaign, committing him to the club until 2020.

Manager Pep Guardiola has previously said Aguero, who has scored 154 goals since joining City in 2011, has earned the right to leave City at a time of his own choosing.

That stance was reiterated to Press Association Sport by a senior source at the club on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, Aguero acknowledges he may have to wait for his chance to shine again after Jesus, who joined City after a £27m move from Palmeiras, continued his fine start in Manchester.

The 19-year-old followed up scoring his first City goal in last Wednesday’s win at West Ham with two more to shake off the challenge of the battling Swans.

He opened the scoring as City dominated the first half and then grabbed the winner late on after a Gylfi Sigurdsson equaliser threatened to give Swansea an unlikely point.

“Sometimes this happens,” Aguero said. “When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity.”

On Jesus, he said: “He’s a great player, he’s a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club.”

Guardiola admits he has been surprised by how quickly the teenager has adapted.

He said: “For the last two to three years he never had a break, he played a lot of games in Brazil, but he is 19 years old, Brazilian, physically strong. He needs few training sessions to be ready.

“He told me, ‘I am never tired, I am always fit, I recover quick’. We have to protect him but everybody is a bit surprised by his level.”

Asked what Aguero’s reaction to being named on the bench has been, Guardiola said: “It is perfect, don’t worry about that – but of course he wants to play.”