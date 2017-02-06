Kremlin wants apology from Fox News over Putin comments
Putin was described as 'a killer'
The Kremlin has demanded an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about President Vladimir Putin in an interview with US President Donald Trump.
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly described Putin as "a killer" in the interview with Trump as he tried to press the .S president to explain more fully why he respected his Russian counterpart. O'Reilly did not say who he thought Putin had killed.
"We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
