Sport Malta Awards finalists announced

The finalists of the Sport Malta Awards – Sportivi Nazzjonali were announced during a ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

Last year’s winners Steve Camilleri (waterpolo), Charlotte Wingfield (athletics), waterpolo coach Karl Izzo, Ben Plumpton (waterpolo) and Sara Xuereb (bowling) are all again in contention for this year’s event.

Football also made a return among the finalists with Coach Silvio Vella and his Malta U-21 football national team also shortlisted among the finalists along with retired referee Esther Azzopardi.

This year’s winners will be decided by a panel of sports journalists during a gala night that will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Saturday, February 25.

During the night, the public will vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

Sportsman of the Year: S. Camilleri (waterpolo), W. Chetcuti (shooting), C. Degiorgio (horse racing), D. Micallef (drag racing), N.L. Xuereb (shooting).

Sportswoman of the Year: S. Abela (bowling), T. Carannante (bowling), H. Pellicano (tennis), C. Wingfield (athletics), Y. Zammit Stevens (weightlifting). Official of the Year: E. Azzopardi (football), J. Borda (rugby), T. Camilleri (snooker), J. Caruana (weightlifting), P. Sultana (basketball), J. Zammit (cycling).

Coach of the Year: A. Adamoli (basketball), J. Bugeja (shooting), A. Farrugia (waterpolo), D. Holliday (rugby), K. Izzo (waterpolo), S. Vella (football).

Young sportsman of the Year: K. Cassar (basketball), L. Galea (karate), G. Giordimaina (wrestling), M. Magro (bowling), B. Plumpton (waterpolo), K. Sultana (squash).

Young sportswoman of the Year: H. Al Tumi (basketball), N. Attard Gliveau (athletics), S. Grillo (gymnastics), H. Pellicano (tennis), V. Schulteis (sailing), S. Xuereb (bowling).

Team of the Year: women’s basketball national team, men’s football U-21, A. Borg/B. Cini (snooker), Men ‘A’ national team (waterpolo), U-19 national team (waterpolo).

People’s Choice Award: T. Carannante (bowling), W. Chetcuti (shooting), K. Galea (triathlon), D. Thornton (rowing), J. Zammit (cycling).