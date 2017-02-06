Local sport results

BOV Division Three: Dingli Swallows vs Mtarfa 1-1; Żurrieq vs Marsaskala 4-0; Sta Luċija vs Kalkara 1-1; Msida SJ vs Kirkop United 1-1; Mdina Knights vs Luqa SA 0-2; Sta Venera vs Xgħajra Tornadoes 1-3.

GFA Division One: Xewkija vs Kerċem 2-0; Victoria Hotspurs vs Għajnsielem 0-4.

Women’s League: Gozo vs Mġarr 1-5.

IASC League: Gżira United vs Ħamrun 1-3; Msida Red Stars vs Floriana Ajax 0-0; Żejtun Red Stars vs Senglea Youngsters 2-0.

GIDA League: La Famiglia vs WPU 0-3; Memories vs Scandinavia 2-1; MUSC vs Birnapa 1-0.

Basketball

Women’s League: Hibs vs Starlites 34-56; Gżira Athleta vs Caffe Moak Luxol 66-53.

Men’s League: Cynergi Depiro vs Starlites 80-76; Floriana MCP Car Park vs Hibernians pp.

Handball

Men’s League: Aloysians vs Kavallieri 15-19.

Boys league: HMS vs De La Salle 8-38; Kavallieri vs Swieqi 15-8; Aloysians vs Luxol 19-13.

Hockey

HAM National League: Lightshop Hotsticks vs White Hart 6-0; Floriana Young Stars vs Poiatti Qormi 3-2.

Shooting

Trap selection: 1. Brian Galea 25/25 – 5/5 – 3/5 – 5/5 – 9/10 = 47/50; 2. William Chetcuti 22/25 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 5/5 – 9/10 = 46/50; 3. Alvin Vella 22/50 – 3/5 – 4/5 – 5/5 = 34/40; 4. George Mifsud 20/25 – 4/5 – 4/5 = 28/35; 5. Nazzareno Attard 21/25 – 2/5 = 23/30; 6. Eugenio Borg 18/25.