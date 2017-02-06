FIA champion Makela to attend MMF awards night

Anita Makela

The Malta Motorsport Federation (MMF) awards night this year will be held at the Radisson Blu Resort Hotel, St Julian’s, on March 10.

This is the third edition of the awards ceremony which again sees local champions, officials and teams recognised for their various achievements the previous year by the country’s governing body for the sport.

Tonio Cini, president of the Malta Motorsport Federation, confirmed that there will be 15 awards to be distributed after a call for nominations among members.

“Moreover, for the first time, a local motor sport personality will be inducted in the hall of fame after a vote by all clubs and associations within our fold,” he said.

Cini added that special recognition will be given to Anita Makela, the current FIA European Drag Racing champion, at the Radisson next month.

The ace Finnish racer will be the guest of honour at the ceremony.

The awards night will be conducted in conjunction with Motors Inc, TVM2, MotorsMT, A&S Events & Weddings, England Insurance, Signature Brands, Radisson, WJ England & Sons and Logografix Signs.

The All Wheel Drive Club nominated Neville Ciantar and Alan Zahra for the awards while officials Ruben Hili and William England will represent the Island Car Club in the contest.

The other nominations are: Nicky Gauci and Gianluca Dingli (Karting Club Malta), Charles Sammut and Konrad Grech (Old Motors Club), Joseph Gerada and Carmel Vella (Malta Classic), Glenn Borg and Duncan Micallef (Malta Drag Racing Association), George Muscat and Christian Borg (Malta Drifting Association) and Hubert Camilleri (Porsche Club Malta).

A limited number of tickets for the awards night will be available as from today. Bookings can be made through events@maltamotorsport.org.