Concept of loss exhibition

Ryan Falzon explores the concept of loss in his latest exhibition.

Running in Valletta as part of the ogoing Spazju Kreattiv programme is an exhibition that examines the idea of loss from various angles.

Ryan Falzon’s We Lost the War explores the multi-faceted aspects of the theme through the use of icons and symbols that can be read in various ways, placing itself between the political and the personal.

His chosen imagery seems straight-forward at first and rather naïve, but these deceptively simple works always hide nuances that are dark and troubling, challenging the viewer to look more carefully. Falzon’s art invites reflection but offers no easy answers.

The artist has already established a name for himself in the local art scene with his explorations of the Maltese psyche through his prints and paintings. We Lost the War is Falzon’s latest foray in which his signature style, mixing pop art and neo expressionism, is developed into a truly original and personal idiom.

■ The exhibition is on at St James Cavalier in Valletta until February 26. It is supported by The Malta Arts Fund. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .