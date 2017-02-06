British theatre legends star in Harold Pinter’s play

Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land is brought to life with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in the main roles.

Harold Pinter’s play sees two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meeting in a Hampstead pub one summer’s evening and continuing their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game and scuffle, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Following their hit run on Broadway, McKellen and Stewart return to the West End alongside Owen Teale and Damien Molony in Sean Mathias’ acclaimed production broadcast live from London’s Wyndham’s Theatre. “[F]our excellent actors, under Mathias’s direction, exquisitely capture the fluctuations of mood of this remarkable play,” writes The Guardian.

The National Theatre’s production was captured live on December 15, 2016 from Wyndham’s Theatre in London and is being shown as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

■ The play is screening at St James Cavalier in Valletta on Thursday at 7.30pm. It is certified 12+.