Announcements

ATTARD KINGSWELL. On February 5, RITA née Sammut, aged 89, widow of Joe, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Victoria, Patricia and her partner Ray Gingell Littlejohn and John and his wife Antoinette née Debono, her grandchildren Gert and Alison, Ian and Diane, Jennie and Stevie, Frank and Saša, James and Kristina, Andrew and Cristina, Mark and Shannon and Amber, her great-grandchildren Roger, Lukas, Isobel, Ruby and Eilidh, her sister Jessie and her husband Alfred Flores, her brother Carmelo and his wife Helen, her sister in-law Mary Mintoff and her brothers in-law John and Lino, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Balluta, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 7 at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, however donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Serenity 2 at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

BORG. On February 4, SAVIOUR of Marsa and residing in Marsa-scala, director of V.Borg and Sons Limited and Zenti Boutique, aged 67, at Capua Hospital, passed away peacefully after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude. Always loved and remembered by his wife Anna née Muscat, his children Eleanor and her husband Rennie, Stephen, Nadette and Nicky and fiancée Priscilla, his grand child Juan, his sister Rose, his brothers Johnny, Benny and Joe, their respective spouses, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 7 at 1.30pm, for St Anthony Cappuchin Friars Church, Għajn Dwieli, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Saint Lawrence Cemetry, Birgu. Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. On February 4, HENRY, aged 72, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Doris, his son Dorian and his wife Joanne, his daughter Henriette and her husband Brian, his grandsons Amadeo and his girlfriend Carmen, and Matthew, his brothers Arthur and his wife Rosemarie, Martin and his wife Eleanor, his sister in-law Mary and her husband Joseph, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, February 6 at 2pm for St Helen’s Basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On February 4, LINA, née Mifsud, aged 93, of Sliema, widow of Anthony, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Sister Maronna of the Congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, Tonio, Karol and Anne, John and Marisa, Adrian and Marie, Sandra and Akram, Joanna and Robert, her 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother Edwin and Eileen, her sister Rosette and Neville Abela, Marie Louise, widow of her brother Richard, Joe Farrugia, widower of Nynette and Doris, widow of Josie. A funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Monday, February 6, at 2pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, however, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all Serenity 2 Staff at St Vincent de Paul residence.

GRIMA. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE, aged 80, a former minister, of Zejtun, residing in Sliema, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his long-time partner Lynn and their daughter Chase, his children Francine and her husband Tarcisio, Mark and his partner Lynn, Pierre and his wife Samantha and Simon and his wife Sylvana, his mother Frances, his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, his sisters Irene and Rose and his brother Godfrey and their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, February 6 at 3.30 pm at St Catherine parish church in Zejtun, followed by interment at St Gregory cemetery, Zejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BONELLO on February 5, LILIAN of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her children and their respective spouses, Stephanie and Russell, Adriana and Mark, Pat and Vency, Vania and Adrian, Matthew and Monica, her grandchildren Dean and his wife Angie, Ryan and Fiona, Daniel and Courtney, Emma and Dave, Tasha and Luca, Nigel, Maraya, Dirk, Kieran and Alex, and Jessica, her great grand children Isaac, Lyla and Maya, her brother Godwin and sisters Joan and Hermia, in-laws and their respective families Emily and Michael, Marion, Frank and Antoinetta, Therese and Godfrey, Rose and Reggie, Tony and Miriam, Dorianne and Edwin, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 7, at 9am for Stella Maris church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

TUFIGNO. On February 4, at St Vincent de Paul residence, BENITO, formerly of Valletta and residing at Santa Luċija, aged 90, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Monica and Maurizio, Giselle, Marisa and Pat, Annmarie and Joe, Sandra and Paul, Roberta and Silvio, Austin and Emily, grandchildren Maximilian and Chiara, Suniel and Charlene, Martina and Marvin, Angela and Darren, Stefania and Keith, Luca and Marcette, Francesco, Giulia and Daryl, Wallace and Francesca, Jessica and Jordan, Michela and Nicolò, great-grandchildren Micaela, Cecilia and Martha, his brothers Filiberto, Italo and his wife Agatha, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today Monday, February 6 at 12pm for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 12.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

URPANI. On February 4, COLIN, aged 82, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Natalie, his children Nick and his partner Erika, Christian, David and his wife Rachel, his grandson Matthew, his sisters Tessa, Doreen, Anna, Christine, Carole and their spouses, his brothers Ronnie, Josie, Winston, Martin and their spouses, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow Tuesday, February 7, at 2pm, at St Gregory church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – CARMEN, née Rizzo. On the 18th anniversary of her passing. Remembered with love by her daughter Simone and Michael, her granddaughters Christine and Nicky and their families.

ZARB. In loving memory of our dearly beloved mother HELENA on the 12th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by her children Claire, Anna, Michael and their families.

Help the poor of Albania

A jumble sale in aid of the Dominican mission in Albania is being held at the parish hall in Guardamangia. It is open from 9.30 to 11.30am and from 3 to 7pm every day until February 25.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TODAY:

Between 8am and 11.30am in Mdina Road, in St Rocco Street, in Alley in Qenċ Street and in Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ.

Between 8am and 2pm in Safi and Birżebbuġa roads, in Żebbuġa, St Mark, Main, St Mary, Pietro Gagliardi, William Baker, Vincenzo Dimech, Toni Zammit, Bir Miftuħ, De Warsbergh, Ħal Resqun, Magħsar, Ġlormu Cassar, Tal-Lebbien, St Cyrus, Bettina, Fidwa, Pluvieri, St Paul, Ta’ Loretu, St Catherine, Narrow, Raymond Caruana, Annu8nciation, Parish Priest and Rużar Formoza streets, in alleys No. 6 in Main, St Mark and Fidwa streets, Nos 3 and 4 in Main Street, Nos 2 and 3 in St Catherine Street, Nos 1 to 3 in Raymond Caruana Street, No. 3 in St Mary Street, in Wesgħet Anglu Dalli area and in Tower Avenue, Gudja.

Between 8am and 2pm in Ġnien tan-Niġra, School, Tal-Marġa, Cart Ruts, Mantell and Ġewż streets, Rabat.

Between 8am and 2pm in Tas-Salib, Żnuber, St Michael, Salvu Camilleri and St Mary streets, Mellieħa.

Between 8am and 2pm in Tal-Ġebel, Raddiena, 22nd February and Wied Tal-Klima streets and in alleys in Ta’ Salvun and Tal-Qoton streets, Birżebbuġa.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Burmarrad Road, St Paul’s Bay.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Qasam San Ġorġ, Pope John Paul II and St Ursula streets, Victoria.

Between 9am and 11am in Liedna, Kampanella, St Thomas and Carmelites streets, Fgura.

. . . and tomorrow:

Between 8am and noon in Buskett, Carlo Fiamingo, Robert Samut, Guzeppe Caruana and Francesco Azzopardi streets, Rabat.

Between 8am and 2pm in Biedja, Camillo Sceberras, Mgr Edgar Salomone, Francesco Napuljun Tagliaferro, Bidnija, Maltese Missionaries and Sir Temi Zammit streets and Limits of Il-Beżbiżija, Mosta.

Between 8am and 2pm in Qrendi Road, in Canon Vincenz Balzan and Tal-Bebbux streets and in Alley in St Thomas Street, Żurrieq.

Between 8am and 2pm in Ġwiewel and Warda streets, Qrendi.

Between 8am and 2pm in Żurrieq Road, in Kuċċard, Tellerit, Summien, Nassaba, Salvu Cauchi, School, Dun Karm Lia and Roman Wall streets, Safi.

Between 8am and 2.30pm in St Andrew, St Francis and Dom Mintoff streets and in Bieb Bormla area, Cospicua.

Between 8.15am and 11.15am in Mdina Road, in Marcell Attard Vagnolo, Dun Ġorġ Fenech, Karmenu Camilleri and Nikol Baldacchino streets, Qormi.