Clowns at memorial service
Dozens of adults and children with shiny red noses and wearing multicoloured suits attended the annual memorial service for Britain's best-known clown, Joseph Grimaldi.
The brightly-dressed congregation gathered at All Saints Church in Haggerston, Hackney, east London, for the 71st Clowns International annual Grimaldi service.
Worshippers sang hymns including Give Me Joy In My Heart and said the Clown's Prayer.
