Brazilian becomes world's oldest fiancée at 106

Valde and Jaco exchange a kiss at their engagement ceremony. Photo: Caters News Agency

A Brazilian woman has become the world's oldest fiancée after getting engaged to a man 40 years her junior at the ripe old age of 106.

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said that it was love at first sight from the moment she met 66-year-old Aparecido Dias Jacob at a retirement home.

Doctors warned the two that their health and advanced age meant they needed medical supervision and could not live alone, but the two were determined to go ahead with engagement plans and prove that it's never too late to find love.

The duo, known as Valda and Jaco by their friends, celebrated their engagement at the retirement home in Prassununga, south-east Brazil, where they live in separate rooms.

"I fell in love with Valda from the moment I saw her. I know she's a little older than me, but that doesn't matter because she makes me really happy," Jaco said.

The two, who have never been married before, exchanged a passionate kiss before taking their vows before 150 guests invited for the occasion.