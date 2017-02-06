Youth Council renews call for lower voting age

The National Youth Council has called for progress on its proposal for the right to vote in general elections to be lowered to those aged 16 and over.

It recalled that in September is was joined by several other youth organisations in a call for a parliamentary debate on the right to vote for 16 and 17 year olds.

Since then, it said it wrote to all MPs asking them for their views.

Both the Nationalist parliamentary group and Giovanna Debono (independent) said that they would back a motion to lower the voting age.

The Labour Whip, writing on behalf of the Labour parliamentary group said that this year there would be a consultation process to analyse the extension of voting rights to 16-year-olds.

The council said it was renewing its call for an immediate debate on the subject in Parliament and for this proposal to be implemented before the next general election in 2018.