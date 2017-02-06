Work under way to make fountain grand again

Sculptor Vincent Apap. Photo: Joseph A. Vella

Visitors to the capital city this morning may notice the absence of the iconic Triton Fountain, as restoration of the bronze monument begins this week.

The fountain’s sculptures, which were designed by master sculptor Vincent Apap some 60 years ago in 1959, were lifted out of the large fountain at the entrance to Valletta on Saturday as part of a regeneration project for the entrance to the city.

The Triton Fountain restoration has been in the offing for six years. It forms part of a larger embellishment project comprising the City Gate Ditch, the pedestrianisation of the old bus terminus and the area around the RAF memorial known as Il-Biskuttin.

Kenneth Cauchi, who is leading the restoration project, said he aimed to return the monument to its original glory.

A spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry said the restoration would be proceeding “in tandem” with the rest of the works, to be ready in time for next year, when Valletta will be hosting a series of events in connection with its European Capital of Culture status.

The ambitious restoration job, which was originally meant to take two years, will now see the three bronze Triton figures taken to a foundry for restoration and painted in azurite blue, as was their original state in 1959.

The incongruous central pillar has already been removed to restore the fountain to its original design, which will need a new basin on top.

The basin dismantled.

The collapse of the basin on March 1, 1978. Photo: Michael Cassar

Lifting the central pillar. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi