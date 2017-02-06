Unique collection of memorial cards presented to Heritage Malta

A large, possibly unique collection of memorial cards has been presented to Heritage Malta, underlining a popular funerary tradition and providing a wealth of information on thousands of Maltese.

The donation was made by Alfred Calleja, who started collecting them 35 years ago.

He amassed a collection of thousands of cards which range from the late 19th century to more recent examples to illustrate the developments of this funerary tradition.

"The collection is a treasure trove of ethnographic details such as hobbies, professions and fashion along the years," Heritage Malta said.

The cards show individuals from various walks of life ranging from important politicians who shaped Maltese history, footballers, ecclesiastics and artists among others. These shared a common fate with the simpler, yet equally important categories of teachers, fishermen, farmers and bus drivers, Heritage Malta said. Some of the memorial cards recall war victims and major tragedies.

Heritage Malta CEO Kenneth Gambin thanked Mr Calleja for his initiative and generosity.

Mr Calleja confessed that upon picking his first card, he never imagined collecting memorial cards was going to become his hobby.