Rebuked retired judge Lino Farrugia Sacco to chair Lands Authority

Judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, who in 2014 escaped impeachment due to his retirement from the Bench, will chair the new Lands Authority, expected to be launched officially later this week, the Times of Malta is informed.

Planning Parliamentary Secretary Deborah Schembri also appointed Labour general election candidate Carlo Mifsud as the new CEO, government sources said.

The new regulator is the result of the Gaffarena scandal, involving the transfer of a property in Valletta which led to the resignation of parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon last year.

After she had succeeded Dr Falzon, Dr Schembri promised a revamp of the Land Department through the establishment of an ‘autonomous’ new authority that would work at arm’s length from the government.

The Bill drafted by the government to set up the new regulator was immediately criticised on the grounds that its board lacked effective independence, since in its majority, it would be directly appointed by the government. The government also insisted it would choose the CEO, though after a public call.

Judge Farrugia Sacco was twice recommended for impeachment by the judiciary watchdog – the Commission for the Administration of Justice – on accusations of breaching the judiciary’s code of ethics. An impeachment motion for his removal was moved by former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi which was still pending when there was a change of government in 2013. The Speaker appointed by the new Labour administration, Anġlu Farrugia, ruled that the motion could not be carried from one legislature to the other.

Still, the judiciary watchdog recommended again that the judge should be impeached, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat then presenting a new motion.

The judge took the matter to court and the government decided to await the outcome before Parliament would proceed with the impeachment process. Eventually, the judge reached retirement age and the impeachment motion fell through.

The Chief Justice had relieved the judge from his duties in view of the Prime Minister’s motion.

The new CEO, Carlo Mifsud, from Siġġiewi, is known to be new to the field. He was chief officer at the Gaming Authority post-2013.

ivan.camilleri@timesofmalta.com