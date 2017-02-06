PN takes GWU to court over sub-lease that breached contract conditions

The Arms Ltd outlet in Old Bakery Street, Valletta.

The Nationalist Party has taken the General Workers Union to court for sub-leasing sections of its headquarters in Valletta in breach of a contract with the government, which owns the site.

Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi and MP Ryan Callus said the PN's parliamentary group was doing what the government should have done after the Auditor General confirmed the irregularities by the union.

They explained that the site of the Workers' Memorial Building in Valletta was government-owned, and in terms of a contract with the government's Property Division, no sub-lease could be made other than to entities in which the union had a majority stake.

Eighteen months ago the Auditor-General found that the union had breached its contract after sub-leasing part of its property to third parties including Arms Ltd and Sciaca Grill - a restaurant which used to be owed by the prime minister's chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

The auditor had recommended court action against the GWU, but no action was taken by the government.

Since the Labour government seems to be closing its eyes to illegality, it is the duty of the opposition to safeguard public property. - Jason Azzopardi

"It is clear that the government does to want to act. The PN does not subscribe to the law of the jungle and is acting on behalf of the people".

Reacting to a story on Times of Malta that rebuked judge Lino Farrugia Sacco and a Labour candidate were chosen by the government to lead the new Lands Authority, Mr Callus said that this showed that the government was only interested in keeping absolute power.

"It seems that it was not enough for the government to allow the erring judge to escape impeachment. Now they want to give him another thank you," he said.