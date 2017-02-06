Parliament pays tribute to worker's champion and former MP Rokku Abdilla

Rokku Abdilla.

Parliament this evening paid tribute to former Labour MP Rokku Abdilla of Żurrieq, who died last month aged 85.



Veteran Labour MP Joe Debono Grech recalled how Mr Abdilla was one of the so-called “soldiers of steel” who decided the contest the 1962 general election under the penalty of mortal sin. At the time, the Malta Labour Party could not find people to contest on its behalf.

Mr Abdilla was sent to prison for putting up a board over the Żurrieq club which criticised former Archbishop Mgr Michael Gonzi. Mr Debono Grech said that he was jailed three days before taking the oath of allegiance in the then-General Assembly and recalled that the Governor had refused to give his assent to free Mr Abdilla and allow him to be with the 15 other Labour MPs.

Mr Debono Grech said Mr Abdilla was four-square with the workers.

Deputy Opposition leader Mario de Marco said that even Mr Abdilla’s maiden speech set out the characteristics of his political life, working for the better lot of the workers, especially those at the dockyard, where he worked.



Later in life, Mr Abdilla felt that the PN was in a better position to safeguard workers’ rights.



Speaker Anġlu Farrugia recalled how he and Mr Abdilla were members of the MLP youth section, showing enthusiasm to work for the cause.