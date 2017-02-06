Man, woman injured in fight, police make one arrest

A man and a woman were seriously injured and a man was arrested after a fight following an argument in Qawra late yesterday.

The police said the fight was reported shortly after 9pm in Triq il-Ġifen, St Paul's Bay.

The injured were a 30-year-old woman from Siġġiewi and a 31-year-old man from Attard.

The police arrested a 23-year-old man from Mosta who was allegedly involved. He was treated for slight injuries and is being held for further questioning.