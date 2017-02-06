Man injured as car overturns in Żabbar
A man was seriously injured last night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle and overturned in Żabbar.
The incident took place at 12.45am in Labour Avenue and involved a 37-year-old man from Żabbar who was driving a Toyota Starlet.
He crashed into a parked Fiat Punto.
The man is being treated for serious injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.
