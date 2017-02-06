Advert
Monday, February 6, 2017, 08:48

Man injured as car overturns in Żabbar

A man was seriously injured last night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle and overturned in Żabbar.

The incident took place at 12.45am in Labour Avenue and involved a 37-year-old man from Żabbar who was driving a Toyota Starlet.

He crashed into a parked Fiat Punto.

The man is being treated for serious injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

