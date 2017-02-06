Advert
Monday, February 6, 2017, 06:38

Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that Judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, who had been at risk of impeachment shortly before retirement, will be appointed chairman of the new Lands Authority.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a promise by Simon Busuttil to restore the country to normality in its governance should the PN be elected to government.

l-orizzont focuses on Malta Freeports Terminal, saying a worker's position is being used to help the PN and the UĦM.

The Malta Independent reports widening interest by the European Parliament in investigations into Malta involvement in the Panama papers scandal.

