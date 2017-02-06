Joe Mizzi says he's 'had enough' of contractors who do not respect contract conditions

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Contractors who did not meet conditions on their government contracts should face stiffer deterrents as they were costing the country big, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said today.

“I’m saying it’s time for the experts to come up with real deterrents for these non-compliant contractors. There is a roster of contractors who get government contracts for roadworks and so on, if they don’t meet their contractual obligations then maybe we could skip them the next time. Maybe then the message will sink in,” he said.

I’m saying it’s time for the experts to come up with real deterrents for these non-compliant contractors.

Insisting the situation could not be allowed to persist, Mr Mizzi said that when he was first appointed minister, contractors not meeting their deadlines or other requirements was “the order of the day”.

“It was so widespread it was in nearly every contract for roadworks going over the deadline or coming up with variations,” he said.

The minister, who said he had “had enough”, said these delays were not only costing the country millions of euros, but also a major contributor to traffic congestion.

He was speaking during a press conference on the ongoing works to the Triton Fountain and surrounding open space.

Clarifying that these works had not experienced any delays, he said the only weapon he currently had to fight non-compliant contractors was a fine.

“This is just not enough. This isn’t an adequate deterrent for contractors working huge contracts,” he said.