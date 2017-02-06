Advert
Monday, February 6, 2017, 19:43

Jimmy Magro loses his WSC director's position

Justice Minister announces revocation in parliament

Mr Magro is no longer a director at WSC.

Jimmy Magro has been removed as a director of the Water Services Association, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici told parliament this evening. 

Former Local Councils Association executive secretary Mr Magro is being investigated by the police's economic crimes unit after the Permanent Commission Against Corruption found that he had sought a bribe in the procurement of waste collection equipment.

From the commission’s report, which Dr Bonnici laid on the Table of the House last week, it transpired that Mr Magro demanded a total of €25,000, including €5,000 to cover a holiday and €5,000 to pay a tax bill.

This was the second disciplinary action taken against Mr Magro, as he had already been suspended on half-pay by Malta Enterprise, where he was working when the case came to the police's attention.

Mr Magro has denied the allegations.

