I never mentioned any names, Home Affairs Minister tells parliament

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela this evening complained that an article which appeared in Nationalist Party newspaper in-Nazzjon attributed things to him which he had never said.

Speaking in parliament, Dr Abela told Speaker Anġlu Farrugia that the article in question had been instigated by Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil concluding that Minister Without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi was being investigated by the police in connection with his offshore financial affairs.

The incident took place last Wednesday during the second reading of the Police Bill, when Dr Abela had said that police investigated all cases raised by the Opposition.

In reply to that, Dr Busuttil repeatedly asked the Home Affairs Minister whether he was confirming for the first time that Dr Mizzi was under investigation.

Mr Abela refused to answer the question directly, repeating that “all cases brought to the attention of the Police Corps were under investigation”. He said it would be unprofessional to comment on ongoing cases.



The following day, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had categorically denied that Dr Mizziwas under investigation. The Speaker said he would be investigating.