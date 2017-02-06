Advert
Monday, February 6, 2017, 19:04

Education Minister denies claims about Gozo whistleblower

Denial will be issued in due course, Evarist Bartolo says

A story concerning Gozo whistleblower Joseph Cauchi was a fabrication and the Education Ministry would be issuing a denial in due course, minister Evarist Bartolo told parliament this evening. 

The story, which appeared in yesterday's The Sunday Times of Malta, alleged that Mr Cauchi had asked Mr Bartolo to reinstate a Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools supervisor relieved of his duties following suspicions of corruption, and that he had subsequently won several FTS contracts. 

Mr Bartolo insisted that he "never protected anybody and would not do so now." He was answering a question by Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil, who asked whether it was true that Mr Cauchi had since been granted government contracts worth €500,000.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici told Dr Busuttil that immunity to whistleblowers was not granted by the government but rather by the Attorney General and a Superior Court judge. “These are autonomous people that you are trying to undermine!” he said.

Early in this administration, Mr Cauchi was granted whistleblower status for providing evidence of alleged wrongdoing by the husband of former Gozo Minister Giovanni Debono. The case is still in court.



Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Busuttil lashes out over Gozo...

  2. Man, woman injured in fight, police make...

  3. LSA acquitted of sex abuse seeks five...

  4. Joe Mizzi says he's 'had enough' of...

  5. Busuttil: Chris Cardona embarrassed the...

  6. Tourist gets €20,000 compensation for...

  7. Rebuked retired judge Lino Farrugia...

  8. Valletta Tritons Fountain works to cost...

  9. Driver injured as buses collide

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed