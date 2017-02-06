Advert
Monday, February 6, 2017, 14:56

Driver injured as buses collide

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A bus driver was hospitalised this afternoon after a collision involving two route buses.

The accident happened at about 2pm on the Coast Road.

Two passengers were treated for shock but were otherwise unhurt. 

