Acquitted of pushing heroin
A Zambian national has been acquitted of trafficking half a kilogramme of heroin.
Isaac Unigwe, 30, residing in Pembroke had been accused before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit to conspiring to traffic in the drug on July 22 last year, trafficking the drug, being in possession of the drug in circumstances indicating it was not for his personal use and also being in possession of cannabis resin.
Police Inspector Pierre Grech prosecuted.
Lawyer Roberto Montalto appeared for Mr Unigwe.
