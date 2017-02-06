Advert
Monday, February 6, 2017, 10:26

Acquitted of pushing heroin

A Zambian national has been acquitted of trafficking half a kilogramme of heroin.

Isaac Unigwe, 30, residing in Pembroke had been accused before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit to conspiring to traffic in the drug on July 22 last year, trafficking the drug, being in possession of the drug in circumstances indicating it was not for his personal use and also being in possession of cannabis resin.

Police Inspector Pierre Grech prosecuted.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto appeared for Mr Unigwe.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Busuttil lashes out over Gozo...

  2. Watch: Paceville vandal in desperate...

  3. Two-seater plane crash lands at MIA,...

  4. Hanging on for dear life

  5. PM Muscat treats counterparts to...

  6. Minister ‘promotes’ Cyrus Engerer to...

  7. LSA acquitted of sex abuse seeks five...

  8. Busuttil: Chris Cardona embarrassed the...

  9. Man, woman injured in fight, police make...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed