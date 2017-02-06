83-year-old sues BOV after tripping on carpet

An 83-year-old woman who tripped over a carpet at a Bank of Valletta branch has filed a judicial protest against the bank.

Catherine Seager was an independent lady leading an active life when her life was turned upside down following a visit to the bank's Naxxar branch on July 15, 2016.

Upon entering the premises, the plaintiff allegedly tripped over a badly-positioned carpet and fell, fracturing the lower part of her right leg.

The woman spent days in hospital, where she had to undergo surgery and where she contracted an infection whilst receiving treatment for her injuries.

In her judicial act the plaintiff explained how, after her mishap, she completely lost her independence, requiring the continuous assistance of her son.

A chairlift had to be installed in the plaintiff's home to aid her mobility, the court was told.

Attempts to reach an amicable settlement had stalled, with bank authorities refusing to shoulder responsibility for the accident and to compensate the plaintiff for the damages suffered. Moreover, the plaintiff's request to be allowed access to the bank's CCTV footage of the accident was also denied.

The plaintiff thus filed the judicial protest calling upon the bank to compensate her for all damages suffered as a result of the mishap.

Lawyer Malcolm Mifsud signed the protest.