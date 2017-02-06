Watch: 54 new recruits for Corradino Correctional Facility

More than 50 new correctional officers have joined the ranks of Corradino Correctional Facility officials following their graduation from the Academy for Disciplined Forces, the Home Affairs Ministry announced today.

The 54 new recruits, including four women, underwent a 16-week training course which included both practical and academic modules. Graduates received inmate-focused and scenario-based training, studied employment law and CCF regulations, and underwent first aid and basic fire-fighting training.

Today's recruits are among the first to graduate from the Academy of Disciplined Forces, which was established in August of last year. The academy provides training to members of Malta's various disciplined forces.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said that CCF would be seeking more recruits next year, with the prison population having almost tripled from 200 to 550 over the past 10 years.

Charles Galea was awarded a prize for being the best new recruit.