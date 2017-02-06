Advert
Monday, February 6, 2017, 06:13 by

Edward Torpiano, Floriana

Inquiry hearing

Since, according to the report titled ‘Scicluna snubs Panama Papers inquiry invitation’ (January 27), Finance Minister Edward Scicluna snubbed an invitation to appear before a Panama Papers inquiry committee meeting (held in Brussels on January 26). One can ask him: why did you fail to appear if the Malta government has nothing to hide?

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The Eucharist as a medicine to heal

  2. The Church’s compassion

  3. Power of prayer for universal peace and...

  4. Trump’s populist agenda

  5. Our bishops’ recent guidelines

  6. Those with power should seek to serve,...

  7. Antonio Sammut biography

  8. The same language

  9. Inquiry hearing

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed