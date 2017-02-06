Inquiry hearing
Since, according to the report titled ‘Scicluna snubs Panama Papers inquiry invitation’ (January 27), Finance Minister Edward Scicluna snubbed an invitation to appear before a Panama Papers inquiry committee meeting (held in Brussels on January 26). One can ask him: why did you fail to appear if the Malta government has nothing to hide?
