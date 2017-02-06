Hospital menu
I have been at Mater Dei Hospital for some days now. I have no qualms about the staff, a lovely and professional bunch. But I am not quite happy with g/free meals.
In the first evening one gets chicken/cut-up boiled potatoes/diced carrots (above).
Exactly the same is served next day lunchtime and, again, in the evening: chicken etc.
Is it possible that Mater Dei catering has no one responsible to oversee what is being served to patients?
By the time I leave, I could possibly grow wings.
Comments from Mater Dei catering would be appreciated.
