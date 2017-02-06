Stars win derby to go second in table

Vittoriosa scored an early goal on their way to victory over Senglea. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Senglea Athletic 0

Vittoriosa Stars 2

Vittoriosa did the double over their sporting foes in the league this season to leapfrog Qormi into second place as Senglea slip to fourth with 29 points along with Lija and Mqabba.

Vittoriosa took ten minutes to open the score when Obinna Obi-fuele beat Timmy Aquilina with a header from a corner.

Senglea hit back and four minutes later Austin Obaje-Aud Smith tried his luck with a grounder but keeper Karl Magri was on the right spot to save.

But Robert Cassar’s side doubled their lead on 25 minutes. This time, it was Ryan Previ who scored from another perfect Christian Cassar delivery.

The Stars continued to dominate. Leighton Grech ran past Aquilina but his effort was cleared in time by Rennie Tanti.

Senglea looked a better lot after the break. They had two claims for a penalty turned down, Ryan Dalli and Cabral going down in the Stars’ box but referee Mario Apap waving play on.

Vittoriosa soon started to tick again and a good move involving several players reached Duncan Pisani who drove his shot just over the bar.

Pisani was then denied by Aquilina and at the other end Terence Vella saw his effort somehow stopped by Magri.

Senglea defender Keith Tanti saved his side from more embarrassment when he cleared off the line to thwart Obifuele. Late on, Aquilina effected a superb save off an Agboebina effort as the Stars finished on a high.

Senglea: T. Aquilina, R. Vella, K. Tanti, R. Tanti, P. Doffo (M. De Sousa Dias) M. Del Negro, R. Dalli (B. Muscat), A.O. Smith, T. Vella (H. Vella) J. Cabral, C. Guzman.

Vittoriosa: K. Magri, D. Pisani (C. Spiteri), O. Obifuele, L. Grech (O.L. Agboebina), J.J. Oganuppe (J. Pace), A. Farrugia, C. Cassar, P. Mrvic, D. Fava, R. Previ, A. Galea.

Referee: Mario Apap.

Best player: Christian Cassar (Vittoriosa Stars).

Pieta Hotspurs 1

Rabat Ajax 1

Pieta: M. Montfort, G. Spiteri (C. Degabriele), T. Bartolo, D. Agius, M. Mifsud (N. Pace Cocks), C. Gauci, G. Mensah, C. Grech, I. Jalo, J. Scicluna, J. Suda (D. Cisse Mademba).

Rabat: S. Mintoff, J. Caruana, S. Gauci, B. Micallef, A. Smeir, D. Falzon, G. Bugeja, R. Micallef, C. Vella (E.J. Goodman), A. Azzopardi, Z. Tanti.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Scorers: Gauci (P) 40; Caruana 72p (R).

Best player: Joseph Caruana (Rabat Ajax).

Melita 1

Żebbuġ Rangers 2

Melita: N. Grima, M. Cachia, R. Parrado, M. Galea, N. Bradshaw (S. Schranz), E. Cornago, J. Abela, J.P. Attard, T. Singleton, A. Xuereb, A. Borg Olivier (L. Micallef).

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, R. Attard (M. Borda), T. Trebovac, C. Gauci, D. Tabone, A. Micallef (S. Borg), R. da Silva Gomes, M. Britto (D. Toure), C. Psaila, S. Schembri, A. Curmi.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Scorers: Singleton (M) 12; Trebovac 44, 80.

Best player: Tomislav Trebovac (Żebbuġ Rangers).

Sirens 2

Fgura United 0

Sirens: J.M. Vella, M. Bartolo, D. Sant, L. Gabrieli, L. Zammit, J.N. Azzopardi, C. McLaren, L. Grech (D. Agius), M. Ciantar, C. Newuche (R. Vaduva), C. Caruana (D. Bonnici).

Fgura: B. Bartolo, K. Vella, E. Uzeh, J. Barbara, J. Dalli, M. Caruana (C. Ciantar), M. Gauci, C. Frendo, E. Okpokwu, D. Aquilina (M. Spiteri), R. De Fex Marriaga (W. Jadean).

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Scorer: Caruana 3, 72.

Best player: Christian Caruana (Sirens).