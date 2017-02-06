Sporting briefs

Eintracht: Eintracht Frankfurt scored twice in the last 16 minutes to beat lowly Darmstadt 2-0 yesterday and reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with their third win in the last four matches. Makoto Hasebe sent keeper Michael Esser the wrong way with a penalty in the 74th minute and Ante Rebic slotted in from close range to seal their victory.

Celtic: Substitute Moussa Dembele scored a second-half hat-trick as Celtic extended their unbeaten domestic run to 29 games with a 5-2 win at St Johnstone. Dembele scored with a controversial penalty in the 61st minute straight after coming on for Gary Mackay-Steven before grabbing another two as the Parkhead side romped to victory. Celtic’s 19th consecutive league win took them 27 points clear of Aberdeen and there looks no stopping Brendan Rodgers’s side.

Lanus: League champions Lanus won the Argentine Supercup by beating Copa Argentina holders River Plate 3-0 last weekend. Goals in the last 20 minutes from Lautaro Acosta, Nicolas Pasquini and Pepe Sand gave Lanus the title in the match played in La Plata on Saturday. The 2016/17 championship was scheduled to resume yesterday but has been put back due to leadership and financial squabbles at the Argentine FA.

Sevilla: Sevilla’s hopes of winning a first league title since 1946 were dented after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Villarreal yesterday, with Samir Nasri missing a penalty in the second half. Nasri’s tame effort was caught by Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo in the 49th minute after Mario Gaspar was penalised for a tussle with Vitolo in the area.