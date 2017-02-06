Football news

Real Madrid’s game at Celta Vigo yesterday was postponed as the fixture had been in doubt after high winds and rain in Galicia also forced the postponement of Deportivo’s home game with Real Betis on Friday night.

The weather in the region resulted in the roof of Celta’s Balaidos ground being damaged and it was announced late Saturday that the game would not go ahead.

Speaking before the postponement, Celta boss Eduardo Berizzo said: “The priority is the care of the spectators. They must be protected.”

Monaco’s Jardim sounds warning

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim warned there is plenty more hard work ahead for his Ligue 1 table-toppers.

Two goals from Radamel Falcao in a 3-0 win at home to rivals Nice helped to take Monaco’s tally to 100 goals in all competitions.

Jardim is confident his team still have improvement in them – as long as they keep concentration at both ends of the pitch.

“A hundred? That’s good,” he said.

“I’m happy with the attitude in defence as well. Defensive positioning is so important.

“The young players need to keep progressing. I believe a player is ready when he’s 23... this team will get even better.”

Rafinha mishap

Rafinha broke his nose in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

The Brazilian midfielder was substituted early in the second half of Saturday’s La Liga match after colliding with his own goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Rafinha stumbled when attempting to defend a Bilbao free-kick and fell against the legs of Ter Stegen, who had come out to punch the ball clear.

Barcelona said: “The club’s medical services have carried out tests and confirmed that Rafinha Alcantara has a fractured nose and his return will depend on how his injury heals.”

Keeper to apologise for ‘gypsy’ slur

Melbourne City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis will apologise for calling Melbourne Victory’s Albanian striker Besart Berisha a “gypsy” during a tempestuous A-League derby last weekend.

Bouzanis clashed with Berisha in the wake of an 87th-minute Manny Muscat own goal which gave Victory a 2-1 win.

The Australian pointed his finger at Berisha, who had missed a penalty but then scored Victory’s equaliser, and shouted the racial slur along that could be heard on the television broadcast.

Melbourne City said: “Once informed of the gravity of his actions, Dean Bouzanis committed to redressing the offence.

“As such, he will issue a formal apology to the player.”

Dortmund clinch Toprak signing

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign Omer Toprak this summer as the Bundesliga side announced they have moved for the Bayer Lever-kusen centre-half.

The 27-year-old has agreed a four-year contract.

“Omer Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities,” Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said of the Turkey international on Dortmund’s official website yesterday.

Toprak has made 181 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer and previously Freiburg.

Zozulya to choose family over football

Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya has hinted he will cancel his on-loan move to Rayo Vallecano despite safety guarantees for his family from La Liga after the club’s radical fans protested against the transfer.

When Zozulya flew in to join Real Betis last summer from Dnipro, a Spanish newspaper reported wrongly that he was wearing the shirt of a far-right paramilitary group.

It quickly apologised and withdrew the article but after signing for second-division strugglers on a six-month loan on Tuesday, Zozulya was greeted in training at his new club by angry fans carrying a banner declaring it was “not a place for Nazis”.

“It is all obvious. Every man who loves his family will choose his own right decision,” Zozulya said.

Valencia dismiss ambassador Kempes

Valencia great Mario Kempes has been sacked from his role as a club ambassador for fiercely criticising the team after their embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at home to Eibar, the former Argentina forward told reporters yesterday.

Kempes, a Valencia ambassador since 2013, has been an outspoken figure as the team have floundered in the Spanish La Liga this season.

After Saturday’s defeat to Eibar, he said on Twitter: “Lamentably this is a team that is utterly lost. There’s no style of play, no leadership and very little enthusiasm.”

Hours later he announced his role with the club had been terminated.