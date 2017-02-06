Aboubakar nets late winner

Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo lifts the African Cup of Nations trophy at the end of yesterday’s final in Libreville.

Substitute Vincent Aboubakar struck a dramatic late winner as Cameroon defied the odds to sink hot favourites Egypt and claim their fifth African Nations Cup triumph with a 2-1 win in Libreville, yesterday.

Mohamed Elneny had put Egypt in front midway through the first half but a stirring second-half performance from Cameroon saw Nicolas Nkoulou equalise before Aboubakar firing home with a sublime piece of skill in the 88th minute.

Victory was all the more remarkable for the Indomitable Lions and their unheralded coach Hugo Broos having entered the tournament with few expectations and eight key players – including Liverpool defender Joel Matip – refusing to join the squad.

But growing belief and a magnificent display of teamwork helped Broos’s men defy the odds and prove worthy victors in what was their first win in the tournament since 2002.

The winner came in dramatic fashion when Aboubakar chested down a long ball on the edge of the box and flicked it over defender Ali Bakr before hitting home past goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.