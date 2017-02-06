­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Algiers, the Swansea from Izmir to Valencia (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The Cardiff from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MSC Alexandra from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.