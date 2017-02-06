David Bowie's drummer to perform at Malta Jazz Festival

American musician Mark Giuliana, lauded as one of the world's finest drummers, will be performing at the Malta Jazz Festival in July.

Giuliana and his jazz quartet will be playing at Ta' Liesse in Valletta on July 21, the organisers said in a Facebook post. He had performed with pianist Brad Mehldau at the same festival in 2014.

He is an acclaimed drummer, composer, educator, and founder of Beat Music Productions. He has earned international acclaim for his innovative and creative style, recognized by the New York Times as "a drummer around whom a cult of admiration has formed."

Giuliana was propelled into an even bigger spotlight when David Bowie asked him to play on his last acclaimed last album, Blackstar, after watching him perform in New York.

The full line up of the festival will be announced end of March.