A reminder to resist division

Gillian Anderson and Hugh Bonneville in Viceroy’s House.

Actor Hugh Bonneville has said he hopes his new film exploring the partition of India will remind people to compromise and resist division.

The Downton Abbey star, who plays Lord Mountbatten in upcoming film Viceroy’s House, urged people across countries and religions to work together as he attended the fourth annual gala dinner for supporters of the British Asian Trust (BAT).

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were among the 450 guests, who also included famous faces from the world of entertainment and politics, at the reception at the Guildhall in central London last week.

Bonneville’s comments come following President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, which stopped people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering America.

Talking is better than shouting and building bridges is better than building walls

He said: “I think if this film can do anything, it can remind people that the only way forward is to listen, to talk, to compromise and to accept each other’s lifestyles and religious points of view and not try and divide people.”

Asked whether he agreed that Trump’s State visit to the UK should be cancelled, he said: “Talking is better than shouting and building bridges is better than building walls.”

Director Gurinder Chadha said the film, which is based on the 1947 partition and will be released later this year, was “so timely” because it showed “the consequences of what happens when you preach hate and division”.

Prince Charles, who is founder and president of BAT, told guests he had “no idea” the trust would transform the lives of so many people.

The charity was set up with the support of a host of business leaders in 2007 and works to empower and transform the lives of disadvantaged people in South Asia.