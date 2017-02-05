Appeals Court rejects Trump plea to immediately reinstate travel ban

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Updated with Appeals Court preliminary decision - The US Appeals Court has turned down a Trump Administration' call to immediately reinstate the travel ban from seven Muslim countries.

The travel ban was stopped in its tracks by a federal judge on Friday and the US Justice Department filed an appeal, while the President attacked the judge.

In a ruling this morning the appeals court rejected the appeal for immediate reinstatement and gave the Justice Department a deadline until tomorrow to file a detailed reply.

Friday's ruling prompted Trump to denounce the "so-called" judge in a series of tweets yesterday.

Seattle US District Judge James Robart's ruling barred the administration from enforcing the sweeping order that also indefinitely barred Syrian refugee admissions and prompted large protests across the United States.

Trump, whose personal attack on Robart went too far for some who said the president was undermining an institution designed to check the power of the White House and Congress, said he was confident the government would prevail.

"We'll win. For the safety of the country, we'll win," he told reporters in Florida.

Robart's ruling came in a case brought by the state attorney general of Washington State and was backed by major state employers Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc.

The lawsuit is one of several now filed against the Trump executive order around the United States, but it was the first case leading to a broad decision that applies nationwide.

The Justice Department appeal criticized Robart's legal reasoning and said the state of Washington lacked standing to challenge the order and didn't identify any legal defect in the order.

State lawyers worked around the clock last weekend against the backdrop of turbulent scenes at US airports, where immigrants were detained by federal officials unprepared to implement the president's directive.

The US State Department and Department of Homeland Security said they were complying with Robart's order and many visitors are expected to start arriving on Sunday, while the government said it expects to begin admitting refugees again on Monday.

A decision to reinstate Trump's order could again cause havoc at US airports because some visitors are in transit, as was the case when the order took effect on Jan. 27.

As the ban lifted Friday, refugees and thousands of travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who had been stopped in their tracks last weekend by the executive order scrambled to get flights to quickly enter the United States.