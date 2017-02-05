German magazine depicts Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel has stirred up debate at home and abroad with a front cover of US President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty.

The cover was designed by Cuban artist Edel Rodriguez... who told The Washington Post: "It's a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol."

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides.

Last month, Trump said Chancellor Angela Merkel made a "catastrophic mistake" with her open-door migration policy.

And this week, his top trade adviser said Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the US and others.

Attacks which are marking a rapid deterioration in US-German relations.