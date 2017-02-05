German magazine depicts Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel has stirred up debate at home and abroad with a front cover of US President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty.
The cover was designed by Cuban artist Edel Rodriguez... who told The Washington Post: "It's a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol."
The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides.
Last month, Trump said Chancellor Angela Merkel made a "catastrophic mistake" with her open-door migration policy.
And this week, his top trade adviser said Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the US and others.
Attacks which are marking a rapid deterioration in US-German relations.
