Sunday, February 5, 2017, 00:01

Young and promising singer

Shawn Ciantar, 21, is an ITS student with a passion for singing. He has been to Tenerife where he sang to almost 2,000 people and was awarded best interpretation for Michael Bubble’s song You Can Dance. Having a semi-baritone voice, he can interpret a variety of singers, from Frank Sinatra to Elton John, Renato Zero and Domenico Modugno. In June he will be competing in Romania. He is currently being coached by Marija Abdilla in ‘speech level snging’ to help him reach higher notes without straining.

