Young and promising singer
Shawn Ciantar, 21, is an ITS student with a passion for singing. He has been to Tenerife where he sang to almost 2,000 people and was awarded best interpretation for Michael Bubble’s song You Can Dance. Having a semi-baritone voice, he can interpret a variety of singers, from Frank Sinatra to Elton John, Renato Zero and Domenico Modugno. In June he will be competing in Romania. He is currently being coached by Marija Abdilla in ‘speech level snging’ to help him reach higher notes without straining.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.