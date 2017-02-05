WRMC recognition awards given

Maypole chairman Carmelo Debono (fifth from left), winner of the 2017 WRMC Lifetime Achievement Award, with, from left, WRMC directors Mary Grace Borg and Christopher Spiteri, WRMC executive director Reno Spiteri, Marvin Gauci, winner of the 2017 WRMC Top Restaurateur Award, and Maypole managing director Mario Debono.

The fifth edition of the WRMC (Wines and Restaurants of Malta.com) Restaurants Quality Recognition Awards gala dinner and ceremony were held at the Hilton Malta, where a number of chefs, restaurateurs and hoteliers received awards and titles.

There were eight categories: the WRMC Silver Spoon retention awards to the previously recognised 15 restaurants; the WRMC Silver Spoon awards and titles to this year’s outstanding restaurants; the Blue Riband award to the top 30 casual dining restaurants; top 10 special-concept casual dining restaurants; top five pizzerias; top four Sunday buffet lunch venues; special individual awards to WRMC 2017 top chef, top front-of-house/restaurant manager, top foreign chef and top restaurateur; and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The WRMC 2017 Silver Spoon Award plate.

A six-course dinner, prepared and presented by Hilton Malta’s kitchen team, was served by the banqueting team’s service staff. Various awards were presented between each course – 73 in all.

Awards were presented by a number of sponsors, some of whom travelled to Malta specifically for this event, namely: Mr and Mrs Peter Van Der Kreeft of Aviko from the Netherlands; Maria Angela Zappala of Latterie Siciliana Zappala, Sicily; Piera Martellozzo, owner and chairwoman of Cantine Piera Martellozzo of Fruili, Italy; and Luigi Ulisse of Tenuta Ulisse of Abruzzo.

Local organisations CasaVini Limited, P. J.Sutters (Marketing) Limited, Maypole, Charles Grech & Co and Valletta Cruise Port plc also supported the event.

The new recipients of the WRMC Silver Spoon Award for 2017 were La Nostra Padrona Restaurant of Marsaxlokk; Ban Yuan Cantonese Restaurant of the Valletta Waterfront; and Porto Vecchio Restaurant of Mgarr, Gozo.

The 2017 WRMC Special Individual Recognition Awards went to chef Joseph Xuereb of The Palace Hotel, Stephen Schiavone of Tartarun and Wejla Restaurants, chef Enrico Alecci of Ristorante La Vela and chef Marvin Gauci.

The WRMC Hall of Fame Award went to Carmelo Debono, chairman and founder of the Maypole Group of Companies.