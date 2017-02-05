Valentine’s long weekend at the Corinthia

The Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa in Attard has pulled out all the stops to create a long weekend of romance for lovers this Valentine’s Day.

Starting on February 11, the Corinthia Ballroom will welcome guests for an evening of music and a four-course menu crafted especially for the event. Those present will be entertained by the talents of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring musicians Marcelline Agius and Klara Nazaj on the violin, Nadia Debono on the viola and Akos Kertesz on the cello.

Throughout the weekend, you can also treat your beloved to a special afternoon tea at the Orange Grove with a menu of ribbon sandwiches, freshly-baked scones, and French pastries and mini cakes.

The hotel’s award-winning kitchen brigade has come up with a number of menus that promise to delight. In the Rickshaw, guests can indulge in an Eastern feast with an à la carte selection supplemented by fabulous Oriental specials.

At the Caprice Lounge, a number of sharing platters and themed cocktails will add to the romance of the evening. A four-course dinner will also be served in the Villa Corinthia, accompanied by Louise Dalli on the piano.

Guests wanting to extend their time at the hotel can do so with an overnight stay or a couple’s treatment at the Athenueum Spa.

For more information or to book, call 2144 0301.