The President’s engagements

9am The President visits Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.

5pm The President receives representatives of Fondazzjoni Paulus, together with Mgr Marco Frisina, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm The President presides over the launch of a publication entitled Public Life in Malta II, published by Department of Public Policy within the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy of the University of Malta, at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Tuesday

9am The President receives representatives of the Maltese National Youth Council on a courtesy call at the Palace, Valletta.

3.30pm The President receives Miriam Fiorini and Caroline Said Lawrence on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President delivers the opening speech at a public lecture organised by the Research and Prevention Unit of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation – in conjunction with the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery – entitled ‘Food and gut symptoms: facts, myths and doubts’, at the Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President delivers a speech duing the inauguration of an exhibition held on the occasion of the centenary of the Societa’ Mutuo Soccorso ‘Conte Ruggiero’ in Rabat.

Wednesday

3pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of trustees of the President’s Trust at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President inaugurates an exhibition organised by the the Society for Scale Modellers at the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

Thursday

10am The President presides over the launch of a publication entitled ‘Phoenix rising – Starting over after domestic violence’, written by Elaine Compagno and published by the St Jeanne Antide Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President visits Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School in Naxxar.

3pm The President meets Opposition leader Simon Busuttil at San Anton Palace.

7.15pm The President delivers a speech at a reception hosted by Australian High Commissioner Julienne Hince on the occasion of National Day of Australia at San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

7.45pm The President delivers a speech at the HSBC Banking on Women annual general meeting at the Hilton Business Centre, St Julian’s.

Friday

9.15am The President attends a pontifical Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck at the Collegiate parish church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Valletta.

Saturday

10am The President receives representatives of the Malta Basketball Association on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The President receives representatives of the Royal Malta Yacht Club on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.