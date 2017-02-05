Rabat Band for St Paul’s feast
The Count Roger Band Club of Rabat will perform in Valletta on Friday, feast of St Paul Shipwrecked, at 5.30pm. As the statue of St Paul leaves the Collegiate Church, the band, conducted by musical director Mro James Chappell, will play Cardenio Botti’s Inno Marcia San Paolo and festive band marches and Pauline hymns along the main streets of the capital. The band will once again salute the statue of St Paul as it enters the church.
