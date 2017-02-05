President addresses Remax
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca addressing Remax staff members at their annual Christmas party. Also seen are, from left, Kevin Deguara, Michael Bonello, Jeffrey Buttigieg, Gillian Buttigieg, Edgar Preca, Kevin Buttigieg and Joseph Buttigieg.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.