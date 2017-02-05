Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);
Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);
Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Brown’s Pharmacy 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);
St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);
Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Bishop Emanuel Galea Street, Żejtun (2167 8039);
Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).
• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.
• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
• The mobile blood unit will be in Mediatrix Square, Żabbar, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
