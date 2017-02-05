JAYE signs agreement for student participation

From left: Anton Buttigieg, Julian Azzopardi, Malta Enterprise COO Marika Tonna, JAYE Malta chairman David Pace and Mark Pizzuto, trade promotion manager, Trade Malta.

Junior Achievement Young Enterprise Malta Foundation (JAYE Malta), a registered voluntary organisation, Trade Malta and Malta Enterprise signed a memorandum of understanding that will facilitate the participation of young teams participating in the JAYE Malta Sixth Form Company Programme and University Start-Up Programme to attend European trade fairs and exhibitions.

Trade Malta and Malta Enterprise have agreed to cover up to 50 per cent of the participation and travel costs to attend and partake in an event whereby JAYE Malta participants may exhibit their products and services developed during their participation in the JAYE Malta Company Programme and Start-Up Programme.

Trade Malta CEO Anton Buttigieg said: “We are very excited to be supporting JAYE Malta and more importantly the country’s future entrepreneurs. We want to give youths in Malta an opportunity to pitch their business ideas at an international event and to get exposure in a more competitive environment. Through this support, these young people will also be aware of the existence of institutions like Trade Malta and Malta Enterprise, who have at their disposal a suite of tools they can benefit from once they start their own businesses or join the labour market.”

JAYE Malta CEO Julian Azzopardi said: “Working towards the development of youth start-ups in Malta is a great sign of collaboration. The significance of this agreement is all the more important given the strong drive to nurture entrepreneurship in Malta among young people and offers participants the opportunity to enhance their business skills by engaging with potential customers and investors on a European and global level.”