Hilda Attard, née Gauci

Margaret Camilleri-Pace writes:

Our beloved Hilda passed away on January 17, five days short of her 74th birthday, and though she had been ill for quite some time, I guess, as always, we were all hoping she would pull through and that her illness would go in remission so she would be with us for much longer.

I suppose that being selfish on our part because at the end she was in pain and when you love someone a great deal you do not want to see them suffer, no matter how much you’re going to miss them and what a great void they leave behind.

I have known Hilda all my life, as we lived seven doors away from each other and, since she was six years older than me, I always thought of her as if she were my big sister and not just as a friend.

For a great many years when I was young she used to take me with her to daily Mass before going to school and we were even in the Catholic Action together. She always had a great love for Our Lady which she tried to pass on to others.

I won’t say she was ‘an extraordinarily Holy person’ but she was always a very kind, caring and good soul. She never had a bad word about anyone; she adored her parents and her brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of seven children but she wasn’t spoilt at all. A very altruistic person, it was always a pleasure talking to her.

As we grew up and both she and I started working, we grew a little apart but she was one of those friends who, no matter how long you don’t see each other, it was always as if we’d never been apart.

She married rather later in life and I can never forget how happy she was when she met her husband and soulmate. During their very happy marriage of 39 years they had two lovely children and three grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye.

She loved them all infinitely and there was nothing she wouldn’t do to see them happy. I am so very glad to say that all her love was amply reciprocated because she was also very much loved.

The Good Lord decided he wanted this exquisite flower in His garden and no matter how much heartache we all had to go through, she is now finally at peace with her beloved mother and father and in the arms of Our Lady, whom she loved so much. No more pain; just peace and happiness which she very much deserves.

I am so glad that at least I had the chance to see her both before she passed away and also after. I will always remember the last time I saw her when, from the quiet and very serene person she was, she seemed to be bubbling over. In hindsight, I suppose she felt that she would soon be leaving us and there was so much she still had to say to us.

She was talking non-stop as if there was no tomorrow. She was laughing and happy and that’s how I will always remember her.

Au revoir dearest Hilda. We love you and miss you and just hope that one day we will be lucky enough to meet you again.

A very, very special lady very much loved.

To her dearest husband Raphael, her daughters Veronica and Roslyn and their families and her brothers and sisters, I send my condolences.

May she always rest in peace in the arms of the Lord and Our Lady, the Blessed Virgin Mary.