Sunday, February 5, 2017, 00:01

Elektra is 40 years old

Seen here, from left, are Marvin Tonna, David Scicluna Giusti, Gabriella Cuschieri and Thomas Zammit.

Elektra marked its 40th anniversary in the electrical and lighting industry with a party held at Giardini Lambrosa, Rabat, hosting a number of customers, suppliers and business collaborators. In a short speech, chief operating officer Gabriella Cuschieri thanked her father-in-law Joe Ellul Vincenti for being her mentor, her family and her co-directors and her bosses Katya Mercieca and Kevin Mifsud. Opening its first shop in Pietà, Elektra first represented Legrand and Schneider Electric. Today, the Qormi firm offers a range of lighting solutions, wiring accessories and smart home systems for domestic and commercial projects.

Ms Cuschieri is seen cutting the cake, surrounded by guests and team members.
