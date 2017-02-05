Elektra is 40 years old
Elektra marked its 40th anniversary in the electrical and lighting industry with a party held at Giardini Lambrosa, Rabat, hosting a number of customers, suppliers and business collaborators. In a short speech, chief operating officer Gabriella Cuschieri thanked her father-in-law Joe Ellul Vincenti for being her mentor, her family and her co-directors and her bosses Katya Mercieca and Kevin Mifsud. Opening its first shop in Pietà, Elektra first represented Legrand and Schneider Electric. Today, the Qormi firm offers a range of lighting solutions, wiring accessories and smart home systems for domestic and commercial projects.
