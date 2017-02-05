Advert
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 00:01

Crime busters

Over 180 Remax employees turned crime busters for a day as part of a team-building event. Dressed in super hero and crime busters’ clothing, 18 teams took to the streets in an effort to solve riddles and find clues before their opponents and claim first prize in a treasure hunt. The event also had a charitable side to it, as each participant gave a donation of €10 – which saw €1,880 being collected for charity.

