Crime busters
Over 180 Remax employees turned crime busters for a day as part of a team-building event. Dressed in super hero and crime busters’ clothing, 18 teams took to the streets in an effort to solve riddles and find clues before their opponents and claim first prize in a treasure hunt. The event also had a charitable side to it, as each participant gave a donation of €10 – which saw €1,880 being collected for charity.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.