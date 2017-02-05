Advert
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 00:01

Corinthia chefs excel at International Salon Culinaire

Members of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s award-winning kitchen brigade have once again proved their incredible skills on an international platform by taking on other top chefs at the International Salon Culinaire and returning victorious. In fact, the team – which included six competing chefs and two mentors – returned with no fewer than 16 honours, including four gold medals. Seen here are Reuben Borg, Owen Bonello, Jonathan Zammit, Ryan Pisani, judge Steve Munkley – executive chef of The Royal Garden Hotel in London, Stefan Hogan, Claire Giordmaina, Victor Vella and Mark McBride.

